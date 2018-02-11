The California Republican, a news website paid for by Rep. Devin Nunes' campaign committee, went down Sunday after "an attack" on the platform's servers.

"Due to heavy traffic and an attack on our servers, you may encounter an error message when attempting to reach The Republican," a spokesperson wrote on Facebook. "We apologize for the inconvenience."

The site, established to deliver "the best of US, California, and Central Valley news, sports, and analysis," was launched mid-2017 after requests from supporters and constituents of Nunes, R-Calif., for "good, reliable" information, a source with knowledge of the process told the Washington Examiner.

It also comes as the House Intelligence Committee chairman, who represents California's 22nd congressional district, gears up for his 2018 midterm election, despite handily defeating Democratic challenger Louie Campos in 2016 ,with 67.6 percent of the vote.

The outlet, run by volunteers for Nunes' re-election campaign, has aggregated stories from other organizations since about June, when the domain carepublican.com was first registered by communications consultant Alex Tavlian.

Articles, including one titled, "Understanding the process behind #ReleaseTheMemo,” are then pushed out on social media, with the platform's official Facebook page garnering about 4,100 followers as of Sunday afternoon.

Tavlian's California-based Sultana Media was engaged by Nunes' campaign for "advertising; digital advertising management,” according to Politico, which first reported the site's existence.

Nunes, who has received national attention for his handling of the House intel panel's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, has lashed out at the media on several occasions for negative press about his leadership of the probe.

But Nunes' chief of staff, Anthony Ratekin, told Politico the office would "not go on the record" with the publication until it "retracts its multitude of fake stories on Congressman Nunes."