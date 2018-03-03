.@DevinNunes: "We have a media that pretty much refuses to cover this issue at all. We have serious abuses that occurred in the FISA court against the Trump campaign." #Cavuto pic.twitter.com/zvhMSu2LSd— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 3, 2018

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., said “conservatives in this country are under attack” after late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert filmed a segment poking fun at his panel's recently released memo on alleged government surveillance abuses.

Nunes made the comment during a Saturday interview on Fox News, where he also blamed the media for not covering the FISA abuse controversy enough.

“The Left controls not only the universities in this country, but they also control Hollywood in this country, and the mainstream media,” Nunes told host Neil Cavuto. “So, conservatives in this country are under attack and I think this is a great example of it.”

In the sketch that aired on Colbert’s “The Late Show” on Friday, the comedian is seen releasing his own “memo” to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, specifically Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the ranking member of the House Intelligence Committee, and Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.

“It says, ‘Devin Nunes is a ...,’ and then it’s redacted,” Schiff said when Colbert asked him to read his mock memo out loud. That appeared to be a jab at how the memo backed by Nunes was released to the public over protests by the Justice Department and FBI, but then Schiff's counter-memo was released with redactions.

“We’re not allowed to release that information. CBS won’t let me say it on air either,” Colbert snarkily responded.

When he asked Flake to guess what the redacted portion might say, the senator responded: “Californian? Public servant? Former dairy farmer?”

“Former dairy farmer? Really? Because he seems to be milking it right now,” Colbert replied.

Colbert has been heavily critical of a number of Republicans on his late-night show, particularly President Trump.