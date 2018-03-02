The Department of Homeland Security has offered to dismiss proceedings that could have resulted in the deportation of Elia Crawford, who is married to a Army Special Forces veteran.

The couple learned that Crawford was under a deportation order years ago when they tried to complete paperwork that would allow her to seek legal residency. DHS had been unwilling to lift the order, the Military Times reported Wednesday.

But in a follow-up report on Thursday, the family's legal representation said DHS offered to back off, pending approval from the judge.

“We are now at a crossroads that could make or break this family,” said attorney Leticia Corona. “The latest development in this case is that we were contacted today by the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of the Chief Counsel who offered to dismiss deportation [removal] proceedings.”

“Once the judge approves the dismissal, this would allow Mrs. Crawford to pursue permanent legal status,” she added. “While we are encouraged by this latest development there will still be a long road ahead.”

Crawford is originally from Honduras, but left the country in 1999 after Hurricane Mitch ravaged the nation, and illegally entered the U.S. in 2001. She married Bob Crawford while he was still serving in the military and together they have two sons. Elia Crawford was in a legal bind because she was not eligible for a program called "Parole in Place," which allows spouses of active-duty troops or veterans to pursue a green card if they entered the country illegally, due to her deportation order.