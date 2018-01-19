Conservative Internet pundits Diamond and Silk slammed congressional Democrats for negotiating on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program with a mentality comparable to Burger King's old slogan "have it your way."

"I understand that they are so keen on DACA. But listen, this is not Burger King, you can't have everything your way. You gonna have to come to the table. You have to negotiate," Lynnette Hardaway, also known as Diamond, told Fox News Friday.

"We gonna have to have a wall that is funded, end the chain migration and this lottery system so that we can give them what they want," she added. "Remember now, these DACA Dreamers are not children. These are adults. What they should have did is got in line, wait their turn. When they turn 21, instead of waiting on the government to figure out what was going to happen to them."

Rochelle "Silk" Richardson said lawmakers ought to worry about the best interest of "American Dreamers" as they touted the six-year funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program.

The duo said they do not expect former President Barack Obama to campaign for endangered Democrats ahead of this November's House and Senate races.

"For him hitting the campaign trail, what he needs to be worried about is the trail leading back to him and his administration about their alleged abuse of power," said Diamond.

"And President Obama, need to stop acting like a girlfriend full of revenge and Donald Trump is the president, and Donald Trump is also Obama's president. So suck it up, buttercup," Silk added.

"Do y'all think that Oprah is going to run?" co-host Ainsley Earhardt asked.

"Oprah should run for president of Hollywood," Diamond finished.