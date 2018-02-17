Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., announced her intent to introduce a bill on Friday that would require all rifle purchases from gun dealers be restricted to individuals 21 years old and over.

“Under current law, licensed gun dealers cannot sell a handgun to anyone under 21, but they are allowed to sell assault rifles like the AR-15 to anyone over 18," Feinstein said in a statement released Friday. "This policy is dangerous and makes absolutely no sense."

Feinstein also spearheaded the Assault Weapons Ban of 2017, a bill that would fully ban the sale, transfer, manufacturing of military-style assault weapons.

"If you can’t buy a handgun or a bottle of beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy an AR-15," the Democratic senator said of her new bill.

“This is common sense, and I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in this effort,” she added.

Feinstein's new legislation comes two days after confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old former student, opened fire at a Florida high school on Wednesday, killing 17 and injuring scores more. Authorities said he used an AR-15-style rifle, which he bought legally a year prior.