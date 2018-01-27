Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., sent a letter this week seeking information from White House counsel Don McGahn about communications within the White House about special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia inquiry.

The letter, sent Thursday to McGahn's counsel, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan partner William Burck, was sent on the very same day the New York Times broke the news that McGahn had threatened to quit and warned President Trump of the harsh implications of firing Mueller in June 2017.

The letter, which requests information and an interview, makes no mention of the report about Trump's order and instead focuses on the Trump administration's dismissals of former national security adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey.

But within the letter, Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, asks for "all documents related to the status, progress, or scope of the FBI's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election, including all communications regarding press reporting on the investigation and all communications regarding Attorney General [Jeff] Sessions, Special Counsel Robert Mueller, the indictments of Paul Manafort and Rick Gates, or the guilty pleas of Michael Flynn and George Papadopoulos."

The California Democrat also describes why McGahn is a particular subject of interest.

"Mr. McGahn's roles on the campaign and in the White House have placed him at key events of interest to the Committee in its investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible obstruction of justice," she wrote, before mentioning his alleged knowledge about Flynn and efforts to convince Sessions not to recuse himself from the Russia-related matter.

Feinstein requested a response by Feb. 7. The senator's letter, which was made public Friday, indicated that Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, had been notified of her efforts.

McGahn was a central figure in the Times report, as it and follow-up reports indicated that Trump backed off his order to fire Mueller only after McGahn refused to notify the Justice Department of his boss's decision and threatened to quit.

Trump has dismissed the story as "fake news."

Feinstein also put out a statement Friday directly addressing Trump's reported efforts to get rid of Mueller, saying she expects "Congress won’t stand for it and will take action" if the president actually follows through on firing him.

Feinstein's letter seeking information from McGahn was one of several her office revealed was sent out to various current and former members of Trump's inner circle. Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, former press secretary Sean Spicer, and policy adviser Stephen Miller were all also sent letters.