Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., refuted President Trump's claims Sunday that Democrats didn't want an immigration deal that fixed the Deferred Action over Child Arrivals program. The senator that lawmakers pushed for a deal and it was Trump's responsibility to carry it over the finish line.

"Republicans and Democrats negotiated in good faith to reach a deal that gives you what you asked for in front of the country on Tuesday. It’s time to lead and support the bipartisan deal," Durbin tweeted.

The senator was responding to a tweet by Trump Sunday in which the president argued that Democrats were not sincere in fixing the program and instead wanted an issue to use in the next election.

"DACA is probably dead because the Democrats don’t really want it, they just want to talk and take desperately needed money away from our Military," he said.

The president and Democrats have been sparring over the program, with President Trump trying to use a looming government shutdown and the possibility that the DACA program will expire, resulting in deportations to extract concessions from Democrats on immigration policy. Liberal lawmakers have resisted, arguing that the program should be fixed without any preconditions.

"I, for one, will not vote on government funding until we get a deal for DACA," Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., told ABC News on Sunday.

Sen. Cory Gardner, R-Colo., said Sunday he believed people on both sides of the debate had little interest in actually resolving the current stalemate on immigration policy, but that support for a fix was still broad enough for a deal to be possible.

"I have no doubt that there are probably people on the Republican side of the aisle who may not want a solution on this. There are probably some people on the Democratic side who don't want a solution on this. They'd rather have those things to fight about, to fight over. But that's not where the Democrats I have been working with are. That's not where the Republicans I have been working with are," Gardner told CBS News on Sunday morning.