Mary Beth Cahill has been named interim CEO of the Democratic National Committee after chief executive Jess O’Connell's announcement Monday that she would be stepping down after less than a year in the role, according to a report.

Cahill, one of former Secretary of State John Kerry's 2004 presidential campaign managers, will take over the day-to-day operations of the party's governing body from mid-February to about May as DNC chairman Tom Perez searches for his second CEO, per CNN.

A spokesperson for the DNC did not immediately respond to the Washington Examiner's request for comment.

The personnel change at the DNC follows the party's struggles to match the fundraising efforts of the Republican National Committee, despite Democratic victories in key 2017 races, such as those in Virginia and Alabama.

Prior to joining the DNC, Cahill also served as executive director of EMILY's List for five years.