The Democratic National Committee accused the Republican Party of denigrating women, after allegations of sexual misconduct emerged against Republican National Committee finance chair Steve Wynn.

“This is the Republican Party,” DNC deputy communications director Sabrina Singh said in a statement Friday. “This is the party of Donald Trump, Roy Moore, Joe Arpaio and Trent Franks. Democrats will refuse to stand by while the Republican Party denigrates women. We will continue to march side by side with women all across this country because we believe that women must be empowered and respected.”

Wynn, a Las Vegas casino magnate and chairman of the board of Wynn Resorts, was accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women that allegedly occurred over the course of at least two decades.

A former manicurist alleged that Wynn forced her to sleep with him in 2005, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Additionally, a massage therapist said Wynn instructed her to perform oral sex on him. Although she refused, he then instructed her to massage his penis during sessions, and she complied, due to his position at the casino.

Wynn has refuted the allegations and said they originated with his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

A series of sexual misconduct allegations have emerged since last fall against both prominent Republicans and Democrats, along with Hollywood elites.

Trump has denied the sexual misconduct allegations levied against him by more than a dozen women.