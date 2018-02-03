The Justice Department filed a motion late Friday asking a judge to dismiss former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort's civil lawsuit against special counsel Robert Mueller.

Manafort in early January sued the DOJ, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, and Mueller for overstepping their authorities that led to charges against him that are unrelated to the probe into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election.

According to the lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Manafort alleged that Rosenstein exceeded the scope of his “authority” to appoint Mueller, and Mueller’s investigation has surpassed his authority.

But Justice Department civil division lawyers say these "claims lack merit," arguing both Rosenstein and Mueller have not overstepped their bounds.

Now: 'The Special Counsel’s investigation and prosecutions are entirely lawful.' /// US Justice Dept. asks judge to dismiss Paul Manafort's civil suit attacking Mueller's power https://t.co/beygE2rBJi pic.twitter.com/i7SFXsi7vo— Mike Scarcella (@MikeScarcella) February 3, 2018

Manafort was indicted on 12 federal charges last year on charges stemming from his consulting work for a former Russia-friendly government in Ukraine, including conspiracy, tax evasion, and money laundering. He has pleaded not guilty.

Manafort faces millions of dollars in potential fines and decades in prison.