The Justice Department has begun to retrieve some of the texts exchanged between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page that were said to be unpreserved, according to a new report.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department produced 384 pages of text messages that were sent between the two, but the FBI said that text messages sent between Dec. 14, 2016, and May 17, 2017, were lost due to “misconfiguration issues.”

But sources within the Department of Justice told Fox News that some of the texts exchanged from that five-month period are starting to be recovered.

Strzok was a top FBI counterintelligence agent who was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia inquiry team prior to being demoted after it was revealed that he and Page exchanged text messages that were critical of Trump. He was then moved to a human resources position. Page also was previously a member of the special counsel team.

Strzok was also a lead investigator in the investigation into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's unauthorized private email server.

The five-month period the Department of Justice previously had not been preserved includes the presidential transition period up to when Mueller was chosen to be special counsel.