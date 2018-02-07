CNN anchor Don Lemon returned to the anchor desk Tuesday after a brief hiatus following his sister’s sudden death.

“So I want all of you to know that your prayers and words of encouragement have meant the world to me and my family over the last few days,” Lemon said as he began CNN Tonight on Tuesday. “So many of you have reached out to me that I can't respond to all of them, so I want to respond now and please pass this on.”

.@DonLemon returns to CNN after the tragic loss of his sister: "This is exactly where she would have wanted me to be" https://t.co/S4OEufJJ20 https://t.co/Tc0hfgCqF7— CNN Tonight (@CNNTonight) February 7, 2018

Last Wednesday, L’Tanya “Leisa” Lemon Grimes, 58, drowned in a neighborhood pond in Livingston Parish in Louisiana. Officials said it appeared she accidentally tripped and fell while she was fishing.

Lemon shared a picture of his late sister on Thursday as he expressed gratitude for “words of sympathy” that were shared with him.

“Thanks everyone for your words of sympathy,” he tweeted. “Please keep my family in your prayers. Leisa was my oldest sister and partner in crime growing up. Always had my back. #RIPbigSis.”