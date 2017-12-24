President Trump and first lady Melania Trump took calls Sunday from children calling into NORAD's Santa tracking hotline.

Answering phone calls with the first lady in the living room at Mar-a-Lago, Trump asked one child, “What would you like more than anything?”

“Building blocks, that’s what I’ve always liked, too," Trump continued. "I always loved building blocks ... well I predict Santa will bring you building blocks, so many you won’t be able to use them all."

The first lady's office said Trump took six phone calls and Melania Trump took nine. The children didn't know they would be speaking with the president or first lady when they dialed.

Looking forward to helping kids track Santa today with @NoradSanta! Wishing everyone a very Merry #Christmas Eve!— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 24, 2017

To another child whose grandmother was in the hospital, Trump said: "So you want your grandma to get out of the hospital? That’s what your wish is? That’s great. That’s better than asking for some toy or something, that’s much better, right?”



“So your grandma’s gonna be good, OK, she’s gonna be good."

Every year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command sets its sights on the location of Santa's sleigh, after a 1955 newspaper ad mistakenly gave the hotline for the Continental Air Defense Command as the number for children trying to reach Santa.

