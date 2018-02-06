Donald Trump Jr. on Monday called for Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court transcripts regarding warrant applications to gather information on a former Trump campaign aide to be released to the public.

"Open it all up. Let's see the FISA court transcripts, let's see everything that went into this, because I think once all of that comes out, not just the rebuttal that [the Democrats have] had weeks to be able to say, this is how we're going to counter it, but let's see those court transcripts," Trump Jr. told Fox News.

Trump Jr. made the comments in reference to a memo prepared by Democrats on the House Intelligence Committee to complement the document drafted by the staff of the intel panel's chairman, Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

The Republicans’ memo, which was made public Friday, accuses Justice Department and FBI officials of abusing their powers to obtain surveillance warrants against former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser Carter Page.

The GOP report said an unverified dossier on Trump that was partly funded by Democrats was used by the FBI to justify its decision to wiretap Page, but Democrats — led by Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif. — argue the GOP memo incorrectly states that the court was never told about the dossier's political origin.

"I want to know what that judge saw when they reauthorized it," Trump Jr. continued. "All this stuff was based on Carter Page and yet it was reauthorized numerous times after Carter Page was not even a part of the campaign anymore. What is their basis for the ongoing investigation?"

Trump Jr. on Saturday said the release of the original memo was "a little bit of sweet revenge" for his father, President Trump, and the rest of the Trump clan.