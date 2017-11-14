Donald Trump Jr. confirmed Monday night that he communicated with the WikiLeaks Twitter account during the 2016 election.

Trump Jr. responded to a report from the Atlantic that he was in contact with WikiLeaks during the 2016 election by posting screenshots of the communications on his Twitter page.

“Here is the entire chain of messages with @wikileaks (with my whopping 3 responses) which one of the congressional committees has chosen to selectively leak,” he tweeted Monday night. “How ironic!”

Julian Assange, founder of WikiLeaks, responded earlier Monday night saying he could not confirm that the correspondence had occurred, but that what had been published had been taken out of context. He also added that WikiLeaks was “effective at convincing even high profile people that it is their interest to promote links to its publications.”

Assange later retweeted Trump Jr. after he posted the screenshots of the messages.

“Full text of alleged DMs with context provides a different reading, unsurprisingly,” he tweeted Monday.

WikiLeaks contacted Trump Jr. for the first time in September 2016 and continued reaching out until at least July 2017, the Atlantic reported on Monday. WikiLeaks, which has leaked information such as emails from the Democratic National Committee, first reached out to Trump regarding an anti-Trump site.

Although the correspondence was primarily one-sided, it shows WikiLeaks actively sought help from Trump Jr. The organization made requests concerning President Trump’s tax returns, urged the Trump campaign to say the election results had been rigged, and asked that then-President-elect Trump advise Australia to appoint WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange as ambassador to the U.S.

“We can say with confidence that we have no concerns about these documents and any questions raised about them have been easily answered in the appropriate forum,” Alan Futerfas, an attorney for Trump Jr. told the Atlantic.

The messages have been given to Congress as several committees are investigating whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Kremlin during the 2016 election. Special counsel Robert Muller is also investigating if the Trump campaign colluded with Russia.