Donald Trump Jr. ripped NBC on Monday for publicly endorsing Oprah Winfrey in a potential presidential run against President Trump in 2020.

Following Winfrey's speech at the Golden Globe Awards Sunday evening, NBC tweeted, "Nothing but respect for OUR future president."

"In case anyone had any doubts about where the media stands this should take care of it. The bias against @realDonaldTrump is now so obvious they have simply given up hiding it. Can you trust anything they say at this point? Americans see the truth in job #s & in their wallets!" Trump Jr. tweeted Monday morning.

After accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award for her lifetime achievement in the industry, Winfrey thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and called on the audience to support the media, though she did not specifically mention Trump's ongoing battle against the press.

"We know the press is under siege these days," Winfrey said. "We also know it's the insatiable dedication to uncovering the absolute truth that keeps us from turning a blind eye to corruption and to injustice."

"I want to say that I value the press more than ever before as we try to navigate these complicated times, which brings me to this," Winfrey added. "What I know for sure is that speaking your truth is the most powerful tool we all have."