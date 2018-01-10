Donna Brazile, former head of the Democratic National Committee, took a swipe at Steve Bannon after he stepped down as executive chairman of Breitbart News on Tuesday.

Brazile, who last year made waves with a controversial tell-all book about the 2016 campaign, made fun of Bannon for "pissing off" people for statements he made in a book that wasn't his own — comparing it to her own experience with her memoir last year.

"Steve Bannon and I. We both ended up pissing off a lot of people. But I’ll say this for myself—at least I did it with my own book," Brazile tweeted.

Bannon's departure from Breitbart, as well as the loss of his gig at SiriusXM radio, came after he was quoted in the bombshell book by Michael Wolff, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, saying unflattering things about President Trump's family, including calling Donald Trump Jr.'s 2016 meeting with a Russian lawyer at Trump Tower "treasonous."

Though Bannon tried to salvage his relationship with the president, whom he had served in the 2016 campaign and as chief strategist in the White House until August last year, with an apology, both Trump and key political donor Rebekah Mercer have been dismissive of him. Trump said Bannon had "lost his mind" after the first excerpts of the book came to light.

Brazile, a longtime Democratic operative, faced widespread backlash from her own party for revelations about the Hillary Clinton's campaign's treatment of her during the 2016 campaign, among other things, in a bombshell memoir released late last year.