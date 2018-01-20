Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., became the fourth Democratic senator to announce his support for a monthlong spending deal.

Jones joins Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, and Joe Donnelly of Indiana.

Without congressional action, the federal government will lose its spending authority as of midnight Friday.

Jones said while heading to a closed-door meeting of Senate Democrats that he was disgusted by the process. However, he pointed to the need to reauthorize the Children’s Health Insurance Program, which would be reauthorized by six years under the monthlong spending bill the House passed late Thursday.

A majority of Democrats are opposed to the continuing resolution because it does not include protections for so-called Dreamers, people who entered the country illegally as children.