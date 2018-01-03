Senator-elect Doug Jones broke from tradition and asked former Vice President Joe Biden to escort him during his swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Traditionally, the senior senator of their home state is on hand to join the swearing-in of a new senator. But Sen. Richard Shelby, R-Ala., was never asked to accompany Jones, an ABC affiliate in Alabama reported.

Biden campaigned for Jones in Alabama, touting his character to voters in the Republican-dominated state prior to election day.

On Dec. 12, Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in the special election for Alabama's open U.S. Senate seat. Jones is the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Alabama in nearly a quarter of a century, and he seemed to be helped by allegations that Moore pursued high school girls when he was in his 30s.

Minnesota Lt. Gov. Tina Smith, who was appointed to replace disgraced former Sen. Al Franken, will also be sworn in Wednesday. With the two in place, the GOP will have just a 51-49 majority in the Senate.