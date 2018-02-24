A projection reading "Dreamers Deserve Protection" appeared on the venue where the Conservative Political Action Conference is being held this week.

Pictures of the demonstration were tweeted out by NBC Washington's Shomari Stone. He said the projection on the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in Oxon Hill, Md., just outside of Washington, D.C., came from across the street.

Stone did not say who was behind the stunt, which appears to be referencing illegal immigrants brought to the U.S. as minors, commonly called "Dreamers," as Congress faces an early-March deadline to pass legislation to protect them from deportation.

BREAKING: Someone is projecting, “Dreamers Deserve Protection” on the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center. CPAC (Conservative Political Action Conference) is at the “Gaylord.”Police are on the scene. The projection is from the hotel across the st. #CPAC #Dreamers #CPAC18 pic.twitter.com/iqlY0GngKT— Shomari Stone (@shomaristone) February 24, 2018

The CPAC conference is an annual gathering of conservative activists, and this year, some of the high profile speakers have so far included President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Ted Cruz., R-Texas, and multiple members of Trump's Cabinet.