Hundreds of explicit photos of female U.S. service members are circulating online filed in a Dropbox folder titled "Hoes Hoin," according to a report.

The folder contains 267 photos, some of which show women topless while others are fully nude, Vice News reported Friday. Many of the women in the photos are reportedly easily identifiable with their faces, dog tags, or uniforms visible.

According to outlet, the Dropbox first surfaced two weeks ago when it was shared in an all-male Facebook group called "Blame Marines United (Non-Butthurt Edition)." The group is one of the many that came about when "Marines United," a group that contained thousands of nude photos of service members, was shut down in 2017.

Some of the photos in the newly discovered folder are selfies, while others appear to be taken by someone else. Some show women performing sexual acts, while others show female service members entirely clothed, which Vice News reports is an apparent attempt to humiliate these women.

Facebook shut down the "Blame Marines United" group, which at the time had nearly 400 members, on Tuesday after a Marine Corps veteran reported it. The Defense Department "continues to monitor and assess the social media landscape," said Pentagon spokesperson Maj. Carla Gleason, according to Vice News. “However, as social media platforms continue to expand, the challenge remains in becoming aware of and identifying victims of cyberbullying and cyber harassment, as well as identifying those individuals committing the offenses."

According to Dropbox, the link has been taken down.

"This link has been taken down and banned so it cannot be recirculated on Dropbox," the a Dropbox spokesperson said.