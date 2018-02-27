NBA star Dwyane Wade said people like the victims of the Parkland, Fla., shooting, including one who was buried in his jersey on Sunday, are the reason why he and other NBA players will not “shut up and dribble.”

“This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland,” Wade tweeted Monday evening. “Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble!”

“It’s way BIGGER than basketball,” Wade added in a second tweet. “We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard.”

This is Joaquin Oliver. He was one of the 17 young lives that were lost tragically at Douglas HighSchool in Parkland. Joaquin was one of many that i heard was excited about my return to Miami and yesterday was buried in my jersey. This is why we will not just SHUT up and dribble! pic.twitter.com/X0tfTTao33— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

It’s way BIGGER than basketball. We are the voices for the people that don’t get to be heard. Joaquin Oliver may you Rest In Peace and i dedicate my return and the rest of this Miami Heat season to you. ????????????????????????— DWade (@DwyaneWade) February 26, 2018

Earlier this month, Fox News host Laura Ingraham told fellow NBA player, and former Wade teammate, LeBron James to “shut up and dribble” in response to James’ criticism of President Trump.

In response to Ingraham’s remarks, Wade said last week her comments didn’t shock him and he was glad they were said because “now it's a conversation that we all are having and that we all are talking about and we all are getting behind each other."

Wade initially started his NBA career for the Miami Heat, but went on to play for the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He was traded back to the Heat earlier this month.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland left 17 people dead earlier this month. The shooting has renewed calls for stricter gun laws.