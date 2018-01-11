Sen. Elizabeth Warren said she is "delighted" to hear that an energy company in her home state of Massachusetts will lower rates for customers due to the Republican tax overhaul that she and fellow Democrats opposed.

Fox News host Bret Baier asked the senator during an interview Wednesday if she would support repealing the tax law, passed by a Republican-controlled Congress and signed by President Trump late last year, if Democrats take over as the majority party.

"What we have to do is change it," Warren replied. "You got to take out the parts that are giant giveaways to big corporations that right now the Republicans plan for hard-working families to eventually pay for it."

Baier then mentioned that Eversource is planning millions of dollars of rate cuts for customers in response to a reduced corporate tax rate.

"And good for them. I'm delighted to hear that," Warren, who was being interviewed alongside Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said.

But her adulation ended there.

"It is $1.5 trillion the Republicans gave away to billionaires and to giant corporations," Warren added. "And they expect hardworking families to just pick up the ticket on that. I want those breaks to go directly to hardworking families. Not to a bunch of rich folks."

A number of other companies across the U.S. have announced pay hikes and bonuses for employees due to the Republican tax plan, and Eversource is not the only utility to promise rate reductions.