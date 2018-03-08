Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., revealed Wednesday she has donated $5,000 to each state Democratic Party in the U.S. and cut a $15,000 check to the Democratic National Committee.

“I want a Democratic Party strong enough to compete for every vote, in every race, at every level, in every state, in every election — and I’m willing to do my part to help make that happen,” Warren said at a DNC dinner in Washington, D.C.

I believe in the work @TheDemocrats & Democratic state parties do to elect leaders who will fight to level the playing field. So as of today, I’ve sent $5k donations to every single one of our 50 state parties to help them hire organizers & register voters. #IWillVote— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) March 8, 2018

Warren has previously chided the committee and last November said the Democrat’s 2016 primary had been “rigged” in favor of Hillary Clinton after former interim DNC Chairwoman Donna Brazile revealed "proof" Clinton's campaign had made inroads to take over the DNC during the 2016 campaign.

Warren later walked back that claim and said the 2016 Democratic primary was "fair" to both Hillary Clinton and Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Warren’s announcement Wednesday comes as speculation mounts that she may launch a presidential run in the 2020 election. Warren has so far dismissed suggestions she would run and has said she is devoting her attention to the 2018 midterm election.