Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren is not going to run for president in 2020.

Warren told multiple outlets she definitively will not be running against President Trump in 2020.

"I am not running for president in 2020," Warren told CNN Saturday.

Warren, long considered a Democratic favorite in the next election, said her focus is on the Senate.

"For the people of Massachusetts, and for the people across this country," Warren told NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

She said on Sunday sexual assault in Native American communities needs to be addressed.

"Half of all native women in this country have been the victims of sexual violence and more than half of them are attacked by nonnatives and the American government is doing nothing about this," he said.

"This is an issue that's happening right here in America. Native women are subjected to sexual violence at rates much higher than any other group in our country. We need to put some focus on this and we need to make some changes on this. We owe it to people living in native communities."

"This government is working better and better and better for a thinner and thinner slice at the top. I am in these fights, and I am in this fight to retain my Senate seat in 2018. That's where I'm focused. That's where I'm going to stay focused. I'm not running for president."

Warren added she's promised to use every time Trump calls her "Pocahontas" to bring Native American issues to light. Trump uses the nickname, which Democrats call a racial slur, in order to poke at Warren's claim to Native American heritage, which her critics say is made up but Warren has defended.