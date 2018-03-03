A Colorado state lawmaker who was expelled by his colleagues Friday amid a sexual harassment controversy switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican at the last moment, ensuring that his replacement will also be a Republican.

Lawmakers easily cleared a needed two-thirds vote hurdle, tallying in at 52 to 9 votes, to expel state Rep. Steve Lebsock after several women accused him of sexual misconduct – allegations of wrongdoing which he has denied.

Right before the vote in the afternoon, Lebsock changed his party affiliation as his Democratic colleagues led the push for his ouster, KDVR, the local Fox affiliate, reported.

I changed party affiliation at 3:02pm. As I walked down to speak for the last time, approx. 4pm, I handed the minority leader a document with affiliation change. Nothing was planned. He did not know about party change before. #copolitics— Steve Lebsock (@RepLebsock) March 3, 2018

State law says that any vacancy in the legislature is to be filled by a member of the same party, so Lebsock's replacement until the November election will be a Republican

Despite the twist, the Colorado House of Representatives will remain in Democratic control.

The Colorado Republican Party said in a tweet that its House District 34 committee reserves the right to pick a replacement, but could decline to do so in consideration of Lebsock being a Democrat when he "committed his misdeeds." If the decision is deferred, it would be handed to the governor, John Hickenlooper, a Democrat.

Our HD 34 Vacancy Committee has the right to fill the vacancy. Whether it chooses to do so is another question. If it declines to act within 30 days, the gov gets to fill the vacancy. Because Lebsock was a Dem when he committed his misdeeds, the VC could decline to fill his seat.— The Colorado GOP (@cologop) March 3, 2018

“As far as Lebsock goes, the Republicans can have him. As far as the seat, we’re looking into it. Either way, we’re confident the district will be represented by a Democrat by the time the next session begins," the Colorado Democratic Party said in a statement of their own.

At least two of Lebsock's Democratic colleagues revealed Friday, after speaking out on behalf of Lebsock's accusers, they had been wearing bulletproof vests to work as a precaution that Lebsock might retaliate against them.

At a hearing to decide if the Colorado House will expel State Rep. Steve Lebsock over sexual harassment allegations, two Colorado lawmakers - Democratic State Reps. Alec Garnett and Matt Gray - say they wear bulletproof vests out of fear of retaliation from Lebsock. pic.twitter.com/E0n4pVD9Np— Erin Powell (@erinepowell) March 2, 2018

“I fear for retaliation. I am in the chamber of the House of Representatives, and I’m wearing a bulletproof vest because I fear retaliation for telling the truth and standing up for victims of sexual harassment. I’ve been wearing it for three weeks," state Rep. Alec Garnett said in a speech to the House chamber, according to the Denver Post.

Lebsock is the second state lawmaker, following Arizona's Don Shooter, R, to be expelled following allegations of sexual misconduct since the start of the #MeToo movement last year.