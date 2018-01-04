A blaze broke out at the upstate New York property of Bill and Hillary Clinton Wednesday, according to authorities.

Firefighters were called to the Clinton's Chappaqua, N.Y., property after reports of flames emanating from the second floor of a Secret Service facility behind the house, a Secret Service spokesman said.

Crews had extinguished the fire by 3:17 p.m. local time without any injuries, per Sgt. Arthur Mendoza of the New Castle Police Department.

The Clintons were not home at the time of the incident, Hillary Clinton communications director Nick Merrill tweeted.

"All is OK!" Merrill wrote.