Rapper Eminem thinks anyone — or anything — would be a better commander in chief than President Trump, even a “fucking turd.”

“He just fucking duped everybody,” Eminem told Billboard magazine. “I know that Hillary [Clinton] had her flaws, but you know what? Anything would have been better [than Trump]. A fucking turd would have been a better president.”

The rapper, who is known for his political incorrectness, slammed Trump for his “divisive” language, calling it “fucking disgusting.”

He said it scares him that Trump can say anything without facing consequences.

“When he was talking about John McCain, I thought he was done. You're fucking with military veterans, you're talking about a military war hero who was captured and tortured. It just didn't matter. It doesn't matter. And that's some scary shit to me,” he said.

Eminem said last month that he can no longer watch the news because Trump makes his “blood boil.”