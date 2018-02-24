Eminem is sounding off about President Trump once again.

This time, in an interview with music legend Elton John for Interview magazine, the rapper slammed Trump for not being a “president for all” Americans.

“We have a president who does not care about everybody in our country; he is not the president for all of us, he is the president for some of us. He knows what he’s doing,” he said.

“As long as he’s got his base, he does not give a fuck about anybody else in America. But guess what? There’s more of us than there are of them,” he added.

Yet, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said he still thinks the U.S. is the “greatest country” in the world.

“But we have issues that we need to work on, and we need to do better,” he said.

John, who was born in the U.K., noted that he has been coming to the U.S. for decades, and he’s “never felt such a divided country, ever.”

“It breaks my heart,” the singer said.

Eminem has been a frequent critic of Trump’s, even going as far as to say “a fucking turd” would have been a better president than him.