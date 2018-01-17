Former Fox News hosts Greta Van Susteren and Eric Bolling appeared to have been hacked on Twitter by pro-Turkish president activists on Tuesday. Within three hours Van Susteren's account had been restored, but Bolling's remained compromised.

Both Van Susteren and Bolling’s accounts had a message pinned on the top of their pages that read: “You are hacked by the Turkish cyber army Ayyıldız Tim! We got your DM correspondence! We will show you the power of the Turk!”

“We love the Turks and Muslims in the world. We condemn those who persecute them, especially in the United States, and we share their suffering . We love turkish soldiers , we love Erdoğan, we love Turkey,” Van Susteren’s account tweeted and Bolling’s account retweeted.

Bolling’s account also featured a screenshot of his direct messages where it appears he has been contacting Donald Trump Jr., Arizona Republican Kelli Ward, and CNN’s Michael Smerconish.

The hackers also used Van Susteren’s account to send a direct message to President Trump, asking him to share one of their propaganda videos on his Twitter page. Trump follows both ex-Fox News personalities.

Both accounts shared a number of pro-government sentiments and videos in both English and Turkish, appearing to drum up support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s operation in Syria.

Due to the change in usernames, Van Susteren and Bolling’s accounts had lost their Twitter verification badges.

Within three hours, Van Susteren regained control of her account, while Bolling had not.

"As many of you know, my twitter account was hacked...I think I have now handled the problem. What a waste of 3 hours to handle...but thank you @Twitter for helping me," she tweeted, with her handle and verification badge restored.

Twitter has not responded to the Washington Examiner’s request for comment.