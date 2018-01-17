Embattled Republican Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens signaled Tuesday he had no plans to resign after admitting to a 2015 extramarital affair with a hairdresser, writing in a statement that his "personal mistake" would not detract from his gubernatorial "mission."

"I assure you that this personal mistake will not deter us from the mission we were sent here to do," Greitens wrote. "We have been, and we will, continue to work for and to fight for the people of Missouri."

"There is still much work to be done, and we are back to work for the people of Missouri," Greitens, a first-term Republican governor, added.

New email to supporters from Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens. He's signaling that he has no plans to resign: "We have been, and we will, continue to work for and to fight for the people of Missouri." pic.twitter.com/Bu3Cw62Ey9— Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) January 16, 2018

Greitens told donors during a conference call that he intended to hold onto power right after admitting to the affair in a report published on Jan. 10.

But the statement Tuesday follows news that a St. Louis prosecutor will investigate claims he took a nude photograph of the hairdresser to use as blackmail in order to keep the affair secret.

The statement also comes as Greitens faces mounting pressure from Democrats, as well as members of his own party, to step down.

"I took responsibility with my family back when this happened, asked for God's forgiveness and Sheena's, and Sheena and I dealt with this together, privately," Greitens continued, referring to his wife and mother of their two children.

"I ask for your forgiveness and hope you can find it in your heart to do so," he continued.

Greitens, a former Navy SEAL who previously had been a Democrat, was elected governor in 2016.