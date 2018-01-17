President Trump’s son Eric Trump mocked the press for their questions after Dr. Ronny Jackson, the doctor who performed Trump's official physical on Friday, fielded questions from reporters about President Trump’s health on Tuesday.

Among other concerns, reporters were curious Tuesday if Trump was “limited to one scoop of ice cream now” and if Trump watched “too much TV.”

“Does he watch too much TV, does he eat too much ice cream? Are you kidding me?” Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity during an evening interview on Tuesday. “By the way, if I look around that room, half of the people that were in there I remember from the campaign, and I remember them sleep-deprived, drinking cases of red bull because they couldn't keep up.”

.@EricTrump on @POTUS: "He has more energy than any person I have ever met in my entire life...The guy is incredible." #Hannity https://t.co/lsTkWLDwI4 pic.twitter.com/ZDn0keKphP— Fox News (@FoxNews) January 17, 2018

“They were totally falling asleep; they can't keep up with him. My father, first of all, I've never seen the man with a cold,” Trump added. “Second of all, he has more energy than any person I've ever met in my entire life. He will out-work anybody. He stays up — I mean, the guy is incredible. I watch the charade, and I say, ‘Give me a break, guys.’”

Jackson also answered questions about the president’s mental fitness for office as some have questioned his ability to carry out his duties. Jackson noted President Trump is “mentally very sharp.”

“Absolutely, he’s fit for duty,” he added.

The White House on Tuesday released President Trump's 2018 medical exam, taken last week at Walter Reed Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., and conducted by Jackson.

Along with the annual physical, the president also insisted on taking a cognitive assessment exam and scored a 30/30 on the test, confirming his doctor's belief that he does not show any signs of mental deterioration.