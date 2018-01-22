Eric Trump claimed the partial federal government shutdown is "a good thing" for the Trump administration, saying Democrats were failing to manipulate the situation for political gain.

“Honestly, I think it’s a good thing for us, judge, because people see through it,” Trump told Fox News personality Jeanine Pirro Saturday on her "Justice with Judge Jeanine" program.

“The only reason [Democrats] want to shut down government is to distract and to stop his momentum,” President Trump's second son continued.

Eric Trump reflected on his father's first year in office, adding President Trump had "gotten more done in one year than arguably any president in history.”

“So how do they divert from that message? How do they save their own party when they don’t have any leadership,” Eric Trump explained. “They obstruct. They distract. They try and place blame."

Trump's argument is potentially supported by an America First poll released Friday that found fewer than 30 percent of voters approved of shutting down the government to extend legal status for young undocumented immigrants.

America First is a Trump-aligned group.

A CBS News poll published Thursday concluded that neither a majority of respondents who favor a legislative fix for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program or a majority of respondents who favor the border wall believe those policies are worth closing the government over.

Surveys undertaken by Washington Post-ABC News and CNN prior to the shutdown reported different findings regarding whether Democrats or Republicans would be held responsible if the government was forced to close.