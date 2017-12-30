Erica Garner, a rising civil rights activist, died in New York City on Saturday, one week after suffering a heart attack, according to local reports.

The 27-year-old daughter of Eric Garner, the black man who died in 2014 after being put in a chokehold by New York City police, had been in a coma since last weekend and had reportedly suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen.

A brief tweet from Erica Garner's Twitter account confirmed the reports.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her.— officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Her father, whose death was caught on camera, became a symbol for the movement to protest police brutality against minorities as his final words, "I can't breathe," became a rallying cry.

Eric Garner's death was ruled a homicide, but a grand jury declined to indict the officer who had been restraining him on criminal charges. The city of New York settled with Eric Garner's estate for $5.9 million in July 2015.

After her father's death, Erica Garner became a leading voice for the Black Lives Matter movement.