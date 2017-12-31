The former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff wants the Trump administration to not make the same mistakes as the Obama administration and fully back protesters in Iran.

Retired Adm. Mike Mullen said on ABC’s “This Week” that President Obama should have backed Iranian protesters in 2009 more than he did. Now that protests are once again roiling the Islamic Republic, President Trump should throw his support behind them.

“We chose to not be as supportive as we could have been then,” Mullen said. “And I hope we can be right now so that Iran can continue to evolve. They have an incredibly young population. They look to a future that they cannot see. They've been promised change and a healthier economy.

“Protests represent the inability to deliver that so far. I think support of them seems ... absolutely the right thing to do.”

Mullen served as the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff from Oct 1, 2007, to Sept. 30, 2011, working with both Obama and President George W. Bush.

Protests have erupted around Iran in recent days in response to a poor economy and an oppressive regime. Mostly led by college students, the Iranian government has already killed two protesters and shut down social media networks that have helped facilitate the spread of the protests to cities around the country.