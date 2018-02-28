The father of the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting survivor who backed out of CNN's gun town hall event last week after accusing the network of giving him "scripted" questions has admitted to editing an email exchanged with a CNN producer before shopping his son's story to various news outlets.

Glenn Haab on Tuesday acknowledged omitting some words from the email, made public on Thursday, but told the Associated Press he did not do it on purpose.

The email purports to show Glenn Haab's son Colton Haab, 17, being pressed by CNN producer Carrie Stevenson to ask a certain question.

However, it leaves out the phrase "that he submitted,” which suggests Colton Haab had already provided CNN with his proposed inquiry rather than the network telling him what to ask.

The email chain also includes several pages of background points Glenn Haab wanted his son to read before asking Sen. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., about the possibility of arming teachers.

But Stevenson replied that the speech was too long, adding the 17-year-old should use his original question instead.

President Trump referred to the allegations on Twitter Thursday, insinuating CNN was trying to push a certain narrative about gun control measures.

“'School shooting survivor says he quit @CNN Town Hall after refusing scripted question.' @TuckerCarlson. Just like so much of CNN, Fake News. That’s why their ratings are so bad! MSNBC may be worse," Trump tweeted.