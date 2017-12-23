FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe is planning to retire in early 2018 when he becomes fully eligible for pension benefits, according to a new report.

McCabe, 49, has faced renewed criticism from Republican critics in recent weeks following accusations of bias in the FBI and the belief that the bureau let Secretary of State Hillary Clinton off easily during its investigation into her private email server.

"It would send a terrible message to move him now, but it's also a terrible situation he's in," one law enforcement official told the Washington Post, which first broke the news Saturday.

A spokesman for McCabe, as well as the FBI, declined to comment for the story.

McCabe faced hours of questioning behind closed doors on Capitol Hill this past week as top Republicans are investigating alleged bias in the FBI, expressing deep concern over the release of anti-Trump, pro-Clinton messages exchanged between two top FBI employees. According to reports, Republicans were not pleased with his responses to their questions about alleged bias.

One of those employees, Peter Strzok, worked on the investigation into Clinton before being assigned to special counsel Robert Mueller's team. However, he has since been removed and demoted.

In one of the texts from Lisa Page to Strzok, she wrote: “I want to believe the path you threw out for consideration in Andy’s office that there’s no way he gets elected — but I’m afraid we can’t take that risk. It’s like an insurance policy in the unlikely event you die before you’re 40.’’

McCabe also served as former FBI Director James Comey's right-hand man, assuming the position of deputy director in Feb. 2016. Congressional committees are currently investigating Comey's handling of the Clinton probe.

The Justice Department's inspector general is also investigating McCabe for not recusing himself from the Clinton investigation. During the time of the investigation in 2015, Democrats donated money to his wife's Virginia state Senate campaign.