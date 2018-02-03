FBI Director Christopher Wray sent a message to his employees asking them to “keep calm and tackle hard” through the bombshell memo released Friday alleging abuse of power among the agency’s top employees.

“The American people read the papers, and they hear lots of talk on cable TV and social media,” Wray wrote to the agency on Friday, according to BBC. “But they see and experience the actual work you do — keeping communities safe and our nation secure, often dealing with sensitive matters and making decisions under difficult circumstances. And that work will always matter more.”

FBI Director Chris Wray has sent a rally-the-troops letter to FBI employees after today's Memo madness... pic.twitter.com/k2COdEaiCv— Anthony Zurcher (@awzurcher) February 2, 2018

Wray had opposed the release of the memo drafted by House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., and made public by the White House on Friday. He, along with other top officials, argued that its release could pose a threat to national security due to sensitive information revealed.

Despite Wray’s concerns, the White House went ahead with its release which the GOP is arguing reveals a heavy anti-Trump bias within the agency.

In light of the backlash of the memo, Wray told his agency: “Talk is cheap; the work you do is what will endure.”

“We speak through our work. One case at a time. One intelligence product at a time. One decision at a time,” he continued.

He encouraged the FBI employees that to stay “laser-focused on doing great work, even when it’s not easy,” for the greater purpose of the institution.

“Remember: keep calm and tackle hard. Thank you for standing strong together, and for keeping your faith in this institution that means so much to all of us,” Wray signed off.

President Trump called the information revealed in the memo a “disgrace” and suggested that those should be “ashamed” of themselves.