The FBI has its hands on a second dossier that reportedly corroborates some of the information in the Steele dossier, although it was compiled by a journalist with loose ties to Hillary Clinton's camp.

Cody Shearer, a reporter who was close to former President Bill Clinton in the 1990s, wrote the second dossier, the details of which the FBI is “still assessing.” According to the Guardian, parts of Shearer’s research compiled in his dossier could corroborate what is within the dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele.

The Steele dossier, published January 2017, connects President Trump to the Kremlin, and has been shrouded in controversy since its publication.

Some Republican lawmakers claim the Steele dossier, which was funded by Democrats and remains largely unverified, was used by the FBI to launch its investigation into the Trump campaign. That's led to Republican complaints that Democrats essentially co-opted the FBI and got it to train its investigative eye on Trump during the campaign.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the GOP-led House Intelligence Committee voted to release a classified memo that details alleged surveillance abuses by the Justice Department and FBI, and also names Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, and former FBI Director James Comey.

The memo reportedly alleges that senior Justice Department and FBI officials abused the process of obtaining a warrant under FISA, the classified surveillance program, by relying on information within the Steele dossier.

According to The Guardian, the Shearer dossier was given to the FBI in October 2016 by Steele. At that time, Steele told the FBI he could “not voice for the veracity” of the second dossier, but that he was giving them a copy because it corroborated parts of his own.

Steele was hired by opposition research firm Fusion GPS, who was paid by the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton’s campaign.