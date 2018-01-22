FBI agents have yet to see the memo House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Dunes, R-Calif., and his Republican colleagues on the panel wrote about alleged surveillance abuses committed by the intelligence community, according to a report.

"The FBI has requested to receive a copy of the memo in order to evaluate the information and take appropriate steps if necessary. To date, the request has been declined,” FBI spokesman Andrew Ames told the Daily Beast.

Nunes’ spokesperson Jack Langer told the Daily Beast it had "become America's foremost publication for regurgitating the Democrats' talking points" when reached for comment.

The four-page report, which was made available to the entire House on Thursday and has since been viewed by at least 180 members as of Sunday, is said to outline misuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by the Obama administration.

Unnamed individuals who spoke with the Washington Post said it contains assertions that seek to discredit Fusion GPS, the opposition research firm that hired ex-British spy Christopher Steele to author the largely unverified "Trump dossier."

The document reportedly says the FBI included false claims from Steele about Trump associates' ties to Russia in an approved application to spy on campaign adviser Carter Page.

House Republicans are lobbying for the memo to be made public as a congressional source tells the Washington Examiner meetings are being held to map out the process for doing so.

But Democrats have dismissed the document as being "drafted by Republican staff" to attack "the FBI and its handling of the [Russia] investigation," with very few expressing interest in the summary.