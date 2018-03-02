The FBI is scrutinizing one of Ivanka Trump’s business deals in Vancouver, Canada as part of the process to clear the eldest daughter and senior advisor to President Trump for a full security clearance.

Counterintelligence officials are looking into the international financing and negotiations involving the Trump International Hotel and Tower in Vancouver, which features a trademarked Ivanka Trump spa, according to two sources familiar with the situation that spoke to CNN.

The Canadian hotel, which opened just one month after Trump took office, is not owned by the Trump Organization, but rather a wealthy Malaysian businessman and developer, Joo Kim Tiah. According to the president’s recent financial disclosure, the Trump Organization made more than $5 million in royalties and more than $21,000 in management fees at the property.

The investigation is standard procedure as part of the background check.

The Trump Organization often relies on foreign financiers and buyers like Tiah, which leaves U.S. officials with the responsibility to determine whether any of the deals leaves the Trump daughter vulnerable to pressure from foreign agents from countries like China.

A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump’s ethics counsel told CNN that there has been no red flags or concerns raised in regards to her security clearance application or personal business deals.

News of the FBI’s probe comes after it was reported that over 30 White House aides with interim security clearances are being stripped of their access to top secret intelligence, including Ivanka’s husband, Jared Kushner.