The FBI said Wednesday it has “grave concerns” about the classified memo put together by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee, and said it includes "material omissions of fact."

“The FBI was provided a limited opportunity to review this memo the day before the committee voted to release it,” the agency said Wednesday. “As expressed during our initial review, we have grave concerns about material omissions of fact that fundamentally impact the memo’s accuracy.”

According to a prior report, FBI Director Christopher Wray warned the White House to object to the release of the memo, spearheaded by the staff of House Intel Chairman Devin Nunes, R-Calif.

Wray reviewed the memo on Capitol Hill on Sunday, and the committee voted along party lines Monday night to make the four-page memo public. The vote gave President Trump five days to object to making the memo public, after which the committee can release it.

Democrats on the panel have prepared their own memo that they say fills in the blanks and counters the “misleading” GOP memo, but the panel voted Monday to keep that one private and for House members only.

The GOP memo reportedly details abuses of the federal surveillance court process under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act by top officials at the FBI and Department of Justice, possibly against associates involved in the Trump campaign.

"The FBI takes seriously its obligations to the FISA Court and its compliance with procedures overseen by career professionals in the Department of Justice and the FBI. We are committed to working with the appropriate oversight entities to ensure the continuing integrity of the FISA process," the FBI said Wednesday.

The Washington Post reported late Tuesday that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein made a last-minute plea to White House chief of staff John Kelly about the “dangers” of releasing the memo. He was reportedly joined by Wray in that Monday meeting.