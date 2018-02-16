The inspector general at the Federal Communications Commission is investigating whether Chairman Ajit Pai's push to make it easier for some companies to own numerous TV news outlets in specific media markets was improper as the agency was considering the merger of Sinclair Broadcast Group with Tribune Media.

The probe began last year but was disclosed to the public in a report by the New York Times on Thursday.

In November, the Republican-led FCC voted to ease media ownership rules after a monthslong effort led by Pai. That same year, Sinclair Broadcast Group announced a nearly $4 billion deal to buy Tribune Media, which would be allowed under the new rules.

Sinclair is already the largest TV station owner in the country, with 173 outlets, and with the purchase of Tribune Media, would add dozens more, which would mean Sinclair would reach 72 percent of U.S. households.

In the past week it was reported that Sinclair was taking an ethically questionable step by soliciting money from its newsroom managers to help drive its push to preserve the FCC ruling, which could be overturned by Congress or undone by a legal challenge.

The scope of the IG probe isn't yet clear, nor has there been any news on its findings.

Rep. Frank Pallone, D-N.J., who is ranking member on the Energy and Commerce Committee, which oversees the FCC, applauded the investigation.

“For months I have been trying to get to the bottom of the allegations about Chairman Pai’s relationship with Sinclair Broadcasting,” Pallone said in the statement to the Times. “I am grateful to the F.C.C.’s inspector general that he has decided to take up this important investigation.”