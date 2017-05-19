The former chairwoman of the Federal Election Commission, who famously eyed regulating the politics of conservative outlets like the Drudge Report, has joined an advocacy group funded by George Soros and run by his son.

Ann Ravel is the first fellow listed with the California advocacy group New America.

Her fellowship began in March and pays a $30,000 stipend.

"We want to help amplify the work of each of our fellows, both to help them better articulate and reach their target audience, and to raise their profiles as change-makers," according to the group.

Since leaving the FEC, Ravel has continued to speak out for more election regulation, especially on the internet where she sees political advertising shifting to in the next presidential contest.

Searching for proof of Amy https://t.co/6KPFA714LvFEC allows anonymous internet political ads& refuses to regulate foreign $-leads 2 this— Ann Ravel (@AnnMRavel) May 19, 2017

She has applauded calls for regulating political speech and spending on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube and this week endorsed tracing the funding of online ads and regulating individual Twitter accounts.

In a tweet, for example, she drew attention to a report of a Twitter supporter of Donald Trump named "Amy" who the San Francisco Examiner could not find.

Totally agree. Of course, the trolls sent me misogynistic death threats when I proposed it when at the FEC. https://t.co/kZlPQlwJ9L— Ann Ravel (@AnnMRavel) May 19, 2017

Ravel tweeted, "Searching for proof of Amy. FEC allows anonymous internet political ads & refuses to regulate foreign $-leads 2 this."

New America receives funding from the Soros group Open Society Foundations and it is run by Soros son Jonathan Soros.

