A federal court ruled that a California high school football player cannot be forced to stand for the national anthem by his school district.

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California temporarily struck down the San Pasqual Valley Unified School District’s requirement to “stand and remove hats/helmets” and prohibition on “kneeling, sitting, or similar forms of political protest” during the national anthem at athletic events.

The court said that school district was impeding on the student’s first amendment rights and they only had the right to step when a student’s exercise of free speech or expression threatens to disrupt the learning environment.

The player at the center of this case is a Native American who was looking to emulate the protests of NFL players who take a knee during the pre-game national anthem according to a report from the Los Angeles Times.

"We are pleased with this outcome," the student’s attorney, Katie Traverso, said. "Students like our client who conscientiously carry their values and ideals with them, cannot be silenced or directed on what to say or not say by their school in this manner."

At this time it is unknown whether the school district will appeal this decision.