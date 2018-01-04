A federal judge ruled Thursday that Fusion GPS — the private research firm behind the "Trump dossier" — will have to turn over financial records to the House Intelligence Committee.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon ruled Thursday against the firm's request for an injunction. Lawyers for Fusion GPS said such a disclosure to Congress would violate the firm's First Amendment rights and damage its business.

"Because I find all of Fusion's objections to the subpoena to be unavailing" the motion for an injunction was denied, Leon wrote.

“Although the records sought by the Subpoena are sensitive in nature — and merit the use of appropriate precautions by the Committee to ensure they are not publicly disclosed — the nature of the records themselves, and the Committee’s procedures designed to ensure their confidentiality, more than adequately protect the sensitivity of that information,” he added in his 26-page ruling.

The panel is currently investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The Trump dossier contains salacious, mostly unverified, allegations linking President Trump and his campaign to the Russians.

Republicans are seeking clarity on whether the dossier may have played a role in the FBI's investigation into the Trump campaign.