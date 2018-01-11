A federal judge has ruled for a second time against Consumer Financial Protection Bureau deputy director Leandra English's request to block White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney from taking over her agency.

Judge Timothy Kelly denied English's emergency restraining order to keep Mulvaney from taking on that second job, and sided with President Trump.

"Mulvaney's appointment undermines the bureau's independence and threatens its mission to protect American consumers," English's attorney, Deepak Gupta, told the Associated Press in response to the news.

The fight between English and Mulvaney started in late 2017, when former President Barack Obama's CFPB chief Richard Cordray resigned and appointed English as his deputy in a bid to set her up for the director job.

Trump tapped Mulvaney to oversee the agency, sparking a showdown between the two.

Mulvaney has implemented policy reforms regarding bureau operations and brought in his personal chief of staff last week.