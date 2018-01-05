The Justice Department has initiated a new inquiry into the Clinton Foundation to determine whether the organization participated in pay-to-play schemes or other prohibited behavior during Hillary Clinton’s tenure as secretary of state.

The investigation is evaluating whether the Clintons agreed or followed through with policy favors in exchange for donations to the foundation, and conversely, if donors agreed to give charitable gifts in an attempt to receive certain government outcomes.

The probe may also look into whether any tax-exempt assets were altered for personal and political use and if the foundation abided by applicable tax laws, the Hill reported Thursday.

FBI agents from Little Rock, Ark., have already interviewed at least one witness in the last month.

A witness recently interviewed by the FBI said the meeting was “extremely professional and unquestionably thorough” and centered around whether Clinton Foundation donors received special treatment from the Obama administration.

While spokespeople for Clinton and the Foundation did not return the Hill's request for comment, they have previously denied participation in any pay-to-play activities.

The DOJ is also reopening its investigation into Clinton’s use of a private email server while she was secretary of state. There is an effort to obtain details concerning how Clinton and aides such as Huma Abedin managed classified information. The probe will examine how much classified information was on the email server and how the information ended up there, according to the Daily Beast.

The FBI previously investigated Clinton’s use of her private email server and declined to criminally prosecute her.