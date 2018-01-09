The Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice revoked their first naturalized citizenship as part of a new collaborative immigration review effort.

According to the Justice Department, Baljinder Singh, also known as Davinder Singh, arrived in San Francisco in 1991 without any travel documents or proof of identity.

Singh failed to appear for his immigration hearing in 1992 and was soon deported.

He returned four weeks later and filed an asylum application. Singh abandoned his asylum application and married a U.S. citizen who filed a visa petition on his behalf. In 2006, he was able to naturalize under the name Baljinder Singh, and the 43-year-old has since been residing in New Jersey.

The collaborative initiative is dubbed Operation Janus, and the Justice Department says it has identified approximately 315,000 cases where there were issues with fingerprint data at a central database.

In many of the cases with missing fingerprint data, the Justice Department says individuals “may have sought to circumvent criminal record and other background checks in the naturalization process.”

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services plans on referring 1,600 more for prosecution.

“The defendant exploited our immigration system and unlawfully secured the ultimate immigration benefit of naturalization, which undermines both the nation’s security and our lawful immigration system,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Chad Readler of the Justice Department’s Civil Division, "adding civil denaturalization" will continue to be used by the department when applicable.

Singh’s case part of a trio of complaints filed by the federal government in September.

According to court documents, the Justice Department and USCIS alleges Singh, Parvez Manzoor Khan in Florida, and Rashid Mahmood in Connecticut obtained their naturalized citizenship “by fraud.”