A Quinnipiac Poll released Tuesday indicates 50 percent of American voters oppose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, and 31 percent approve of the move.

When asked if these tariffs were to increase the price of the goods they buy, the disapproval percentage went up by nine percent.

Almost every listed party, gender, education, age, and racial group oppose the recently announced tariffs on steel and aluminum. However 58 percent of Republicans support the tariffs, and 42 percent of white voters with no college degree support them as well.

Overall, 54 percent of American voters do not agree with how President Trump is handling trade, but 69 percent of Republicans do approve of the way he is handling trade.

Trump announced last week during a meeting with steel and aluminum executives that he would be imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and 10 percent on aluminum.

He said he would be signing the measure by the end of this week.

However, many GOP lawmakers are negotiating with Trump on a plan that will narrow the tariffs so only countries that abuse trade policies are affected. Many Republican lawmakers are “extremely worried about the consequences” of implementing trade tariffs.

Trump has also spoken with multiple international leaders about the proposal, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.